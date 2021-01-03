John S. McCain BAWT 2021 ASW Exercise

Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Anthony Saucier supervises Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Rosa Angeles and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Winston Allen as they stand watch in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as part of an anti-submarine warfare exercise during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

