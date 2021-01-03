Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    John S. McCain BAWT 2021 ASW Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    John S. McCain BAWT 2021 ASW Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Kun Lin stands watch in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as part of an anti-submarine warfare exercise during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 04:56
    Photo ID: 6538554
    VIRIN: 210301-N-HI376-2072
    Resolution: 5368x3834
    Size: 919.05 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, John S. McCain BAWT 2021 ASW Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sonar Technician
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    ASW
    BAWT
    Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise

