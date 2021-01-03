John S. McCain BAWT 2021 ASW Exercise

Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Zejia Chan secures the fairlead plug of the multi-function towed array (MFTA) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as part of an anti-submarine warfare exercise during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

