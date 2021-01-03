Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Jordon Gordon deploys the multi-function towed array (MFTA) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as part of an anti-submarine warfare exercise during the annual U.S.-Japan Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training exercise. BAWT focuses on joint training and interoperability of coalition forces, and enables real-world proficiency and readiness in response to any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 04:56
|Photo ID:
|6538552
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-HI376-2040
|Resolution:
|5307x3453
|Size:
|921.32 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, John S. McCain BAWT 2021 ASW Exercise [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
