ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) departs the harbor of Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6538538
|VIRIN:
|210228-N-GW139-1020
|Resolution:
|5031x3594
|Size:
|749.29 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210228-N-GW139-1020 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT