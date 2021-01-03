210301-N-GW139-1120

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 01, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Dominique Stanback removes paint during regularly scheduled maintenance while on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 01, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

