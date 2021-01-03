Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210301-N-GW139-1079

    210301-N-GW139-1079

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 01, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Kieara Dexter uses a needle gun to remove paint during regularly scheduled maintenance while on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 01, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 04:33
    VIRIN: 210301-N-GW139-1079
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Atlantic Ocean
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    GW139
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

