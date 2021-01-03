CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti

Members of the National Assembly of Djibouti and attendees socialize after a National Assembly session in Djibouti, March 1, 2021. During the session, Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed emphasized the importance of developing training and employment opportunities for the younger generations among other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

