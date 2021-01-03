Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti [Image 1 of 5]

    CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa foreign policy advisor Rolf Olson and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Alex Hebert, senior enlisted leader, CJTF-HOA, sit among the audience during the National Assembly of Djibouti, March 1, 2021. Leadership from the U.S. Embassy Djibouti and CJTF-HOA attended the event to display their commitment and support of the U.S.-Djibouti strategic partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    This work, CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

