CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti

Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa foreign policy advisor Rolf Olson and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Alex Hebert, senior enlisted leader, CJTF-HOA, sit among the audience during the National Assembly of Djibouti, March 1, 2021. Leadership from the U.S. Embassy Djibouti and CJTF-HOA attended the event to display their commitment and support of the U.S.-Djibouti strategic partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

