CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti

From left, U.S. Embassy Political Officer Bradford Miklavic and Defense Attaché Corey Johnston meet with Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa foreign policy advisor Rolf Olson and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Alex Hebert, senior enlisted leader, CJTF-HOA, before the opening remarks of the National Assembly, Djibouti, March 1, 2021. The National Assembly is the legislative arm of the government and comprises 65 members who are presided over by Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

