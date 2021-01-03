Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti [Image 2 of 5]

    CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    From left, U.S. Embassy Political Officer Bradford Miklavic and Defense Attaché Corey Johnston meet with Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa foreign policy advisor Rolf Olson and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Alex Hebert, senior enlisted leader, CJTF-HOA, before the opening remarks of the National Assembly, Djibouti, March 1, 2021. The National Assembly is the legislative arm of the government and comprises 65 members who are presided over by Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    This work, CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

