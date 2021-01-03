Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti [Image 5 of 5]

    CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Hon. Mohamed Ali Houmed, president of the National Assembly of Djibouti, delivers his opening remarks in Djibouti, March 1, 2021. During the session, Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed emphasized the importance of developing training and employment opportunities for the younger generations among other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa
    U.S. Embassy
    Partnership
    Stronger Together
    National Assembly of Djibouti

