Hon. Mohamed Ali Houmed, president of the National Assembly of Djibouti, delivers his opening remarks in Djibouti, March 1, 2021. During the session, Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed emphasized the importance of developing training and employment opportunities for the younger generations among other topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 03:02
|Photo ID:
|6538494
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-EB151-1056
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.47 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA leadership attends National Assembly in Djibouti [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
