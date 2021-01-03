Cpl. Greyson Krone, a 19D Cavalry Scout from Outlaw Troop, 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment calls in a 9-Line Medical Evacuation Request at the final station of the Rifles Competition held on February 24 at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 18:47
|Photo ID:
|6538068
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-RA754-1915
|Resolution:
|725x550
|Size:
|118.67 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
Brave Rifles Toughness Displayed During Historical Challenge
