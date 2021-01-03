Brave Rifles Toughness Displayed During Historical Challenge

Col. Guy V. Henry, a 3rd Cavalry war hero who was shot in the face and lost an eye on June 17, 1876, but survived the Battle of Rosebud Creek to become the 12th Col. of the Regiment from 1895-1897 and inspiration for the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Rifles Challenge held on February 24 at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

