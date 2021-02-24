Capt. Sam Pulliam, Eagle Troop Commander from 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, displays Brave Rifles Toughness as he leads his team to victory. As part of the event Troopers had traverse up and over a walking bridge, carrying a simulated war hero, “Capt. Guy Henry”, during the Rifles Competition on February 24 at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 18:47
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
Brave Rifles Toughness Displayed During Historical Challenge
