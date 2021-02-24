3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander, Col. Kevin Bradley and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday present Eagle Troop, 2nd Squadron with the RCO PT Excellence Streamer following the Troops Rifles Challenge win. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Marion Jo Nederhoed)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 18:47
|Photo ID:
|6538067
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-RA754-3255
|Resolution:
|2680x2252
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Brave Rifles Toughness Displayed During Historical Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Marion Jo Nederhoed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brave Rifles Toughness Displayed During Historical Challenge
LEAVE A COMMENT