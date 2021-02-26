Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing

A pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron maintains visual communication with ground crew during pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. 48th Fighter Wing Airmen and Aircrew remain postured to contend with real-world scenarios through routine training and exercises that strengthen teamwork and rapid-response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

