A pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron maintains visual communication with ground crew during pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. 48th Fighter Wing Airmen and Aircrew remain postured to contend with real-world scenarios through routine training and exercises that strengthen teamwork and rapid-response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 08:02
|Photo ID:
|6537023
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-PW483-0212
|Resolution:
|3450x2253
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
