Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing [Image 6 of 8]

    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A pilot assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron maintains visual communication with ground crew during pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. 48th Fighter Wing Airmen and Aircrew remain postured to contend with real-world scenarios through routine training and exercises that strengthen teamwork and rapid-response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 08:02
    Photo ID: 6537023
    VIRIN: 210226-F-PW483-0212
    Resolution: 3450x2253
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing
    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing
    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing
    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing
    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing
    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing
    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing
    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    RAF Lakenheath

    USAF

    48th Fighter Wing

    Liberty Wing

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT