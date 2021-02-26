Airmen assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare an F-15E Strike Eagle for take-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Aircraft Maintainers work day and night to keep the Liberty Wing’s fleet of F-15’s fit to fly and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6537021
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-PW483-0043
|Resolution:
|3701x2348
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
