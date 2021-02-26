Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing [Image 4 of 8]

    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare an F-15E Strike Eagle for take-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Aircraft Maintainers work day and night to keep the Liberty Wing’s fleet of F-15’s fit to fly and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 08:03
    Photo ID: 6537021
    VIRIN: 210226-F-PW483-0043
    Resolution: 3701x2348
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    RAF Lakenheath

    USAF

    48th Fighter Wing

    Liberty Wing

