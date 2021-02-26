Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing

Airmen assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare an F-15E Strike Eagle for take-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Aircraft Maintainers work day and night to keep the Liberty Wing’s fleet of F-15’s fit to fly and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

