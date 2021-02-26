Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing [Image 5 of 8]

    Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Routine flying operations ensure the Liberty Wing is able to maintain combat readiness and safeguard U.S. national interests in the collective defense of its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

