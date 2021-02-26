Eagle operations at the Liberty Wing

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 26, 2021. Routine flying operations ensure the Liberty Wing is able to maintain combat readiness and safeguard U.S. national interests in the collective defense of its allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

