36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Feb. Volunteering

36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron volunteers and Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor's Office staff stand among 500 boxes of dental hygiene products at the mayor’s office in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, Feb. 27, 2021. The volunteers made the donation through the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers strengthen their friendship and partnership with Guam residents. The boxes contained toothbrushes, toothpastes, dental floss, and educational material to encourage children to focus on dental health in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp)

