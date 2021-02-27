Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Feb. Volunteering

    36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Feb. Volunteering

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron volunteers and Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor's Office staff stand among 500 boxes of dental hygiene products at the mayor’s office in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, Feb. 27, 2021. The volunteers made the donation through the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers strengthen their friendship and partnership with Guam residents. The boxes contained toothbrushes, toothpastes, dental floss, and educational material to encourage children to focus on dental health in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 01:10
    VIRIN: 210227-F-NJ201-1001
    Location: YIGO, GU 
