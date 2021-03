36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Feb. Volunteering

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Seth Russel, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron superintendent, and his sons, Kole and Keizo, paint a power pole during a village beautification event in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, Feb. 27, 2021. Twenty-five 36th OMRS volunteers helped paint power poles within the village through the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers collaborate with Guam residents in events to strengthen their friendship and partnership. The yellow paint helps to increase nighttime visibility of the power poles on busy roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp)

