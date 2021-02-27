Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Feb. Volunteering [Image 1 of 4]

    36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Feb. Volunteering

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Seth Russel, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron superintendent, and his sons, Kole and Keizo, paint a power pole during a village beautification event in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, Feb. 27, 2021. Twenty-five 36th OMRS volunteers helped paint power poles within the village through the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers collaborate with Guam residents in events to strengthen their friendship and partnership. The yellow paint helps to increase nighttime visibility of the power poles on busy roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 01:10
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    This work, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Feb. Volunteering [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sister Village Sister Squadron

