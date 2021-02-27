The son of U.S. Air Force Capt. Brennan Houbrick, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight commander, paints a power pole during a village beautification event in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, Feb. 27, 2021. Twenty-five 36th OMRS volunteers helped paint power poles within the village through the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers collaborate with Guam residents in events to strengthen their friendship and partnership. The yellow paint helps to increase nighttime visibility of the power poles on busy roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 01:10 Photo ID: 6536781 VIRIN: 210227-F-NJ201-1004 Resolution: 4549x2559 Size: 1.32 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Feb. Volunteering [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.