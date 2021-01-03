36 OMRS volunteers refresh paint on power poles to enhance village safety

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp | 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron volunteers and Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor's...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp | 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron volunteers and Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor's Office staff stand among 500 boxes of dental hygiene products at the mayor’s office in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, Feb. 27, 2021. The volunteers made the donation through the Andersen Air Force Base Sister Village Sister Squadron program, in which squadron volunteers strengthen their friendship and partnership with Guam residents. The boxes contained toothbrushes, toothpastes, dental floss, and educational material to encourage children to focus on dental health in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- Members of the 36th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron volunteered with the Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor’s Office staff to paint power poles during a beautification event within the village, Feb. 27, 2021.



Twenty-five squadron volunteers came out to support the event, as part of Andersen Air Force Base’s Sister Village Sister Squadron program. Through the program, each squadron is partnered with a local village to develop the friendship between its members and local residents. The 36th OMRS is partnered with the village of Mongmong-Toto-Maite. Together with the staff, the volunteers painted over 80 power pole bases bright yellow to help with nighttime visibility on high traffic roads.



“The immediate effects of collaborative projects, such as these, ensure safe neighborhoods for the residents of Mongmong-Toto-Maite,” said Master Sgt. Seth Russell, 36th OMRS superintendent. “The long-term benefits of these partnerships are the sense of connectedness for our families that can be lost from being so far from home. For our village residents, they gain trust and respect for the Air Force in knowing we support them and are working together for the betterment of the island.”



The team of volunteers also donated 500 packages filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, and educational booklets for children in support of National Children’s Dental Health Month . Rudy Paco, Mongmong-Toto-Maite mayor, expressed his gratitude for the donations and hard work.



“It is truly remarkable what can transpire when people come together to share their time and be of service to others with no expectation of tangible rewards,” said Tech. Sgt. Chelsie Evangelista, 36th OMRS dental hygienist. “I volunteer, not only because it is an essential need in every community, but simply because it reminds us that, no matter how different we all are, where we come from and where we still stand to go, unity and connectedness is critical for every human being and there is always something each and every person can do to make the world we inhabit a better one to live in.”



Members of Mongmong-Toto-Maite and the 36th OMRS are excited to continue growing their connection to each other and the greater Guam community.