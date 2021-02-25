U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, 5th AF command chief, answers an Airman’s question during an all-call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. During the all-call, McCool recognized Airmen for their outstanding performance and took questions from the audience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 20:24
|Photo ID:
|6536756
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-MI946-1082
|Resolution:
|6581x4701
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Air Force Command Chief holds Enlisted All Call [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT