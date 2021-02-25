5th Air Force Command Chief holds Enlisted All Call

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, 5th AF command chief, conducts an all-call with Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. McCool emphasized that PACAF needs to maintain a sense of readiness and resiliency despite COVID-19 throughout the next year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

