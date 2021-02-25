Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Air Force Command Chief holds Enlisted All Call [Image 1 of 3]

    5th Air Force Command Chief holds Enlisted All Call

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, 5th AF command chief, conducts an all-call with Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. McCool emphasized that PACAF needs to maintain a sense of readiness and resiliency despite COVID-19 throughout the next year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 20:23
    Photo ID: 6536754
    VIRIN: 210225-F-MI946-1037
    Resolution: 7155x4472
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Air Force Command Chief holds Enlisted All Call [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    5th Air Force
    All Call

