U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing listen as Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, 5th AF command chief, explains her military experience during an all-call event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. During the all-call, McCool enlightened Airmen with stories from her career, throughout the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 20:23 Photo ID: 6536755 VIRIN: 210225-F-MI946-1096 Resolution: 6410x4273 Size: 8.8 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Air Force Command Chief holds Enlisted All Call [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.