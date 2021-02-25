5th Air Force Command Chief holds Enlisted All Call

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 35th Fighter Wing listen as Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, 5th AF command chief, explains her military experience during an all-call event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2021. During the all-call, McCool enlightened Airmen with stories from her career, throughout the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
