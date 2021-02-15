U.S. Army Maj. Michael Robinson, now the director of the State Family Program, District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG), poses for a photo at a founder’s day event in Washington, D.C., Nov. 22, 2020. Robinson is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and pledged Psi Epsilon Chapter at Delaware State University, spring 1990. February marks Black History Month, a federally recognized, nationwide celebration paying tribute to the generations of Black Americans who have played a role in shaping U.S. history.

