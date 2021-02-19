Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daira Vargas 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Corwin Smith, a chaplain with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, poses for a photo in his fraternity attire in 2014. Smith is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and pledged at Zeta Xi Sigma Chapter in Prince George's County, Maryland, spring 2014. February marks Black History Month, a federally recognized, nationwide celebration paying tribute to the generations of Black Americans who have played a role in shaping U.S. history. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Corwin Smith, a chaplain with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., poses for a photo in his fraternity attire in 2014 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Daira Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplain
    Lt. Col. Corwin Smith
    Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity

