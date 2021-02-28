Black History Month Spotlight: D.C. National Guard members connect military service to lessons learned from historically Black fraternities and sororities

WASHINGTON – During Black History Month we recognize three notable District of Columbia National Guard members who are affiliated with the Divine Nine, a group of historic Black Greek-letter organizations, found on college campuses throughout the United States.



According to the National Pan-Hellenic Council’s website, the nine BGLOs were formed to foster brotherhood and sisterhood and to bring about social change, community awareness and action through educational, economic and service activities.



“The fraternity is a large brotherhood, with men from various backgrounds and military branches,” said Lt. Col. Corwin Smith, 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard chaplain and 2014 Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc pledge. “There are gentlemen in the fraternity who can serve as mentors or just assist me with questions and concerns I may have about my career, from both a military and civilian employment standpoint.”



U.S. Army Maj. Michael Robinson, director of the State Family Program, DCNG, and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., believes being a member of a BGLO and the military has numerous advantages.



Robinson, who pledged Psi Epsilon Chapter at Delaware State University, spring 1990, said the networking aspect of being in both the fraternity and the military has positively impacted his military career.



“I’ve met thousands of people in both organizations and I’ve learned from both to assist with my arsenal of ideas, creations and projects, said Robinson.



From a sorority perspective, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Countess Cooper, also a 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard chaplain, and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said the camaraderie of bonding with her line sisters, a select group of women who pledged with Cooper at the same time, is strong. She shares a similar bond with her fellow service members in the DCNG.



Cooper pledged at Alpha Rho Chapter, Shaw University, spring 1988.



These service members share their lessons learned from their fraternity and sorority life and applied them to their military careers in various ways.



“I learned about time value, which has to do with making the most of the time you have and being responsible with that time,” said Smith. “As well as the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity motto, ‘Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.’”



Robinson acquired perseverance and scholarship skills.



“Perseverance means to do something despite difficulty and achieve success at the same time, and scholarship means learning or acquiring scholarly knowledge or monetary funds for education, which all helps while I’m attaining my doctoral degree,” said Robinson.



Cooper learned about fortitude and the power of self discipline.



“I learned how to press forward and how not to give a bunch of excuses,” said Cooper.



Reflecting upon military experiences and lessons learned from their respective organizations, each service member shared how it has impacted their military careers.



Robinson said he developed officer candidates during his years of commanding the Officer Candidate School.



As a chaplain, Cooper said she interacts with service members across the wide spectrum of diversity—every rank, unit, race, gender, religion, creed, sexual orientation, etc.



“I am most proud of my ability to connect with and encourage all types of service members - across a wide spectrum of diverse backgrounds,” said Cooper.



Smith said he enjoys seeing the impact of his ministry with whom he has served.



“I get excited when I see people have progressed in their careers and rank. I am also very proud to serve as the Wing Chaplain of the 113th Wing,” said Smith.



These service members are some of the many heroes who use and apply what they’ve learned from their BGLO to serve others selflessly.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 17:49 Story ID: 390158 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black History Month Spotlight: D.C. National Guard members connect military service to lessons learned from historically Black fraternities and sororities, by A1C Daira Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.