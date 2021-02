1st MLG Marines and Sailors conduct vaccinations at Globe Life Field Community Vaccination Center

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors from 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG) guide local residents through the process of receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at the Globe Life Field Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Arlington, Texas, Feb. 27, 2021. Marines and Sailors from 1st MLG, in partnership with the Arlington Fire Department and the City of Arlington, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, established a CVC located at Globe Life Field and began administering vaccines to the Arlington community today. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. William Redding)

