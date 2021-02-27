Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MLG Marines and Sailors conduct vaccinations at Globe Life Field Community Vaccination Center [Image 10 of 14]

    1st MLG Marines and Sailors conduct vaccinations at Globe Life Field Community Vaccination Center

    ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Redding 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hunter Derise, a Motor Transportation Operator with 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG), assists local Community Members through the process of receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at the Globe Life Field Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Arlington, Texas, Feb. 27, 2021. Marines and Sailors with 1st MLG, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Arlington Fire Department and the City of Arlington, established a CVC located at Globe Life Field and began administering vaccines to the Arlington community today. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. William Redding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6536506
    VIRIN: 210227-M-IS663-1022
    Resolution: 5384x4160
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, TX, US 
    TAGS

    1MLG
    1st Medical Battalion
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Globe Life Field

