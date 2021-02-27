1st MLG Marines and Sailors conduct vaccinations at Globe Life Field Community Vaccination Center

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Arthur Gavrilyuk, a Motor Transportation Operator with 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG), assists local community members through the process of receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at the Globe Life Field Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Arlington, Texas Feb. 27, 2021. Marines and Sailors with 1st MLG, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Arlington Fire Department and the City of Arlington, established a CVC located at Globe Life Field and began administering vaccines to the Arlington community today. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. William Redding)

Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Location: ARLINGTON, TX, US