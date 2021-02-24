1st MLG starts giving COVID vaccines at Globe Life Field Community Vaccination Center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shane Peligro, an Inventory Management Specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG) helps check-in two community members before they receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, established a Community Vaccination Center at Globe Life Field and began administering vaccines to the Arlington community today. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. William Redding)

