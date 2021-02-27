Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Friends Compete in 100-meter Sprint [Image 6 of 6]

    Best Friends Compete in 100-meter Sprint

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Keim 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    (Feb. 27, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Classes Edward “Tyrone” Lee (middle-left) and Cameron Johnson (middle-right) and their families walk off the track together after Johnson and Lee went head-to-head in a 100-meter sprint at one of their daughters’ elementary school track in Houston, Texas. Johnson and Lee met after a similar race during boot camp 10 years ago and have followed in each other’s footsteps ever since.

    This work, Best Friends Compete in 100-meter Sprint [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Joshua Keim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

