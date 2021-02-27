(Feb. 27, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Classes Edward “Tyrone” Lee (middle-left) and Cameron Johnson (middle-right) and their families walk off the track together after Johnson and Lee went head-to-head in a 100-meter sprint at one of their daughters’ elementary school track in Houston, Texas. Johnson and Lee met after a similar race during boot camp 10 years ago and have followed in each other’s footsteps ever since.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 10:06 Photo ID: 6536469 VIRIN: 210227-N-VH839-1026 Resolution: 5433x3881 Size: 1.13 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: COPPERAS COVE, TX, US Hometown: LA MARQUE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Friends Compete in 100-meter Sprint [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Joshua Keim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.