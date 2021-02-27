(Feb. 27, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Classes Edward “Tyrone” Lee (left) and Cameron Johnson line up head-to-head for a 100-meter sprint at one of their daughters’ elementary school track in Houston, Texas. Johnson and Lee met after a similar race during boot camp 10 years ago and have followed in each other’s footsteps ever since.
Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 10:06
Photo ID:
|6536465
VIRIN:
|210227-N-VH839-1003
Resolution:
|3344x2389
Size:
|1.08 MB
Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
Hometown:
|COPPERAS COVE, TX, US
Hometown:
|LA MARQUE, TX, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Friends Compete in 100-meter Sprint [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Joshua Keim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Boot Camp to Best Friends: Two Sailors Navigate the High-speed World of Navy Recruiting
