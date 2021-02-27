Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Friends Compete in 100-meter Sprint [Image 3 of 6]

    Best Friends Compete in 100-meter Sprint

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Keim 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    (Feb. 27, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Classes Edward “Tyrone” Lee (left) and Cameron Johnson line up head-to-head for a 100-meter sprint at one of their daughters’ elementary school track in Houston, Texas. Johnson and Lee met after a similar race during boot camp 10 years ago and have followed in each other’s footsteps ever since.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 10:06
    Photo ID: 6536466
    VIRIN: 210227-N-VH839-1004
    Resolution: 3820x2729
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: COPPERAS COVE, TX, US
    Hometown: LA MARQUE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Friends Compete in 100-meter Sprint [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Joshua Keim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Boot Camp to Best Friends: Two Sailors Navigate the High-speed World of Navy Recruiting

    track
    recruiter
    NC
    race
    sprint

