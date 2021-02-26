210226-N-GW139-1095

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Feb. 26, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Samuel Martyka operates a forklift during a working party on the mission deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 26, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

