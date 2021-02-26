CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Feb. 26, 2021) Sailors bring on stores during a working party on the mission deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 26, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 09:15
|Photo ID:
|6536435
|VIRIN:
|210226-N-GW139-1017
|Resolution:
|4095x2925
|Size:
|426.31 KB
|Location:
|CAPE TOWN, ZA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210226-N-GW139-1017 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT