    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Feb. 26, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class John Fazio, left, passes stores to Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class David Welch during a working party on the mission deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 26, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 09:15
    Photo ID: 6536436
    VIRIN: 210226-N-GW139-1063
    Resolution: 4100x2929
    Size: 471.88 KB
    Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA 
    replenishment
    South Africa
    US Navy
    Cape Town
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

