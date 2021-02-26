CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Feb. 26, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class John Fazio, left, passes stores to Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class David Welch during a working party on the mission deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Cape Town, South Africa, Feb. 26, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 09:15 Photo ID: 6536436 VIRIN: 210226-N-GW139-1063 Resolution: 4100x2929 Size: 471.88 KB Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210226-N-GW139-1063 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.