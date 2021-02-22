Vella Gulf Operations

210222-N-RG587-1052 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) Seaman Robert Koyier, from Reading, Massachusetts, right, pilots the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), Feb. 22, 2021. Vella Gulf is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

