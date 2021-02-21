Vella Gulf Operations

210221-N-RG587-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2021) Ensign Michael Doherty, from Olmsted Falls, Ohio, secures bridge items for high seas aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), Feb. 21, 2021. Vella Gulf is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

