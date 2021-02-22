Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vella Gulf Operations [Image 16 of 16]

    Vella Gulf Operations

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210222-N-RG587-1066 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) Ensign Nathan Berkey, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, scans the ocean in front of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), Feb. 22, 2021. Vella Gulf is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 08:27
    Photo ID: 6535883
    VIRIN: 210222-N-RG587-1066
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 877.64 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vella Gulf Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "USS Vella Gulf
    CG 72
    CSG-2
    HSM-74
    OFRP

