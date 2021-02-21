210221-N-RG587-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) transits the Atlantic Ocean Feb. 21, 2021. Vella Gulf is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 08:26 Photo ID: 6535874 VIRIN: 210221-N-RG587-1002 Resolution: 4518x3227 Size: 903.73 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vella Gulf Operations [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.