U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to conduct aircraft off-load drills with a CH-53E assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 02:09 Photo ID: 6535728 VIRIN: 210218-M-LE234-1010 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.34 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Practice Makes Perfect: BLT 1/1 conducts Helicopter On/Off Drills at RUT [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.