U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyson Yarno, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, briefs Marines participating in aircraft off-load drills during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 02:09 Photo ID: 6535724 VIRIN: 210218-M-LE234-1021 Resolution: 4995x3746 Size: 11.04 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Practice Makes Perfect: BLT 1/1 conducts Helicopter On/Off Drills at RUT [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.