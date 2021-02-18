Practice Makes Perfect: BLT 1/1 conducts Helicopter On/Off Drills at RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyson Yarno, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, briefs Marines participating in aircraft off-load drills during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|02.18.2021
|02.27.2021 02:09
|6535724
|210218-M-LE234-1021
|4995x3746
|11.04 MB
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|3
|0
