    Practice Makes Perfect: BLT 1/1 conducts Helicopter On/Off Drills at RUT [Image 8 of 9]

    Practice Makes Perfect: BLT 1/1 conducts Helicopter On/Off Drills at RUT

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, walk across the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, during Realistic Urban Training exercise, Feb. 18, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6535727
    VIRIN: 210218-M-LE234-1006
    Resolution: 5655x3181
    Size: 9.41 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice Makes Perfect: BLT 1/1 conducts Helicopter On/Off Drills at RUT [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airfield
    Tactics
    Super Stallion
    Infantry
    Helicopter Raid
    1st Battalion 1st Marine Regiment

