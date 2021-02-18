Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practice Makes Perfect: BLT 1/1 conducts Helicopter On/Off Drills at RUT

    Practice Makes Perfect: BLT 1/1 conducts Helicopter On/Off Drills at RUT

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Randy Martin, right, a CH-53E weapons and tactics instructor with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, briefs Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th MEU, before aircraft off-load drills during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6535726
    VIRIN: 210218-M-LE234-1011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.1 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice Makes Perfect: BLT 1/1 conducts Helicopter On/Off Drills at RUT, by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airfield
    Tactics
    Super Stallion
    Infantry
    Helicopter Raid
    1st Battalion 1st Marine Regiment

