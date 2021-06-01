Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Training

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    40th Flight Test Squadron

    Lt. Col. Mark Hanson and Lt. Col. Joe McGill with the 96th Test Wing practice a simulated flame-out landing in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Duke Field near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 6, 2021. Test pilots assigned to the 96th maintain proficiency in their aircraft to enable effective developmental test and evaluation for a wide variety of weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    VIRIN: 210106-F-KF149-0005
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Training [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Tristan McIntire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Train
    F-16
    Eglin
    96 Test Wing
    Test

