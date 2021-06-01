Viper Training

Lt. Col. Mark Hanson and Lt. Col. Joe McGill with the 96th Test Wing practice a simulated flame-out landing in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Duke Field near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 6, 2021. Test pilots assigned to the 96th maintain proficiency in their aircraft to enable effective developmental test and evaluation for a wide variety of weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

