Viper Training

Lt. Col. Mark Hanson and Lt. Col. Joe McGill with the 96th Test Wing practice tactical low-level flight in an F-16 Fighting Falcon over rural Southern Alabama, Jan. 6, 2021. Test pilots assigned to the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, maintain proficiency in their aircraft to enable effective developmental test and evaluation for a wide variety of weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

